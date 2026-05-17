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Jammu and Kashmir | Mehbooba Mufti backs RSS leader’s call for Indo-Pak dialogue

She maintained that there was no alternative to dialogue for ensuring lasting peace in the region.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiIndian politcs

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