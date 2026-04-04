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Jammu and Kashmir MLAs demand judicial probe, decent burial in Ganderbal alleged fake encounter death

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat rejected the ongoing magisterial inquiry as inadequate, insisting only a judicial probe would serve justice.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

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