<p>Srinagar: Two JeM terrorists were killed, while a massive search operation was underway on Sunday after a fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of the hilly Kishtwar district of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jammu%20and%20Kashmir"> Jammu and Kashmir</a>, officials said.</p><p>Security forces — including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Indian%20Army">Army</a>, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary units — launched a search operation early morning following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the dense forest belt of the Passerkut-Chatroo area, they said.</p><p>The terrorists reportedly fired on the advancing troops, triggering an intense exchange of fire. Reinforcements have been rushed to strengthen the cordon and prevent militants from escaping, officials said.</p><p>They said two AK-47 rifles and other war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site, indicating the presence of a well-armed group. </p><p>Quoting preliminary information, the officials said the slain terrorists are Pakistani nationals and members of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.</p><p>The Army's White Knight Corps posted on X: "Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists have been successfully neutralized."</p><p>The Kishtwar operation marks another flashpoint in a pattern of escalating terror activity in the Jammu region. Traditionally viewed as more peaceful compared to Kashmir, Jammu has seen a spate of clashes between terrorists and security forces over the past two years, with several encounters reported in Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and other districts.</p><p>Security assessments indicate that terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and their affiliates have exploited remote forested terrain south of the Pir Panjal range to regroup and launch attacks, complicating counter-insurgency operations. Experts have noted an increase in cross-border infiltration attempts and ambushes in areas long considered relatively stable. </p><p>In 2024 and 2025, terrorism also manifested in high-profile attacks, including the Reasi pilgrimage ambush that left nine dead, underscoring the reach of terror networks beyond the Valley.</p><p>Security forces have intensified coordinated intelligence-led operations across the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, deploying additional troops, drones and surveillance resources to deny militants safe havens. Officials said these efforts aim to preempt infiltrations and dismantle terror networks rather than merely respond to individual incidents.</p><p>The encounter in Kishtwar continues, with forces tightening the perimeter in rugged terrain to ensure no terrorist slips through the cordon.</p>