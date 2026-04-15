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Mehbooba Mufti's youth pivot: Can ‘Kaath Ba’ath’ reset PDP’s politics?

Her recent “Kath Ba’ath”(let us talk) interaction in central Kashmir’s Budgam district is part of a broader effort over the past year to reconnect with young people
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba Mufti

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