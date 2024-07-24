Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu-based ED arrests 2 persons linked to funding of Hizbul Mujahideen

The duo were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 19:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested two persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allegedly linked to the funding of the subversive activities of Pro-Pakistan terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

"Jammu-based ED has arrested 2 accused persons, namely Arshad Ahmed Allie and Fayaz Ahmed Dar under the provisions of PMLA in connection with a case involving narco-terrorism, linked to funding of the subversive activities of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen," the organisation said on X.

The duo were produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jammu and it granted the ED custody for five days.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 July 2024, 19:20 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeEDHizbul Mujahideen

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT