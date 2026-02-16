<p>Jammu: Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from a juvenile home in the border area of Jammu after allegedly attacking and injuring two police personnel on duty on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm at the juvenile home in R S Pura, they said.</p>.<p>“The three inmates — gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistani nationals Mohammad Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar — allegedly attacked the policemen before fleeing the facility,” a police official said.</p>.<p>Two policemen identified as SPO Vinay and Head Constable Praveen suffered injuries, the officials said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation.</p>.<p>The injured personnel have been hospitalised, they added.</p>.<p>A purported video of the gangster, said to be associated with the Khauff gang, resorting to a few rounds of firing inside the juvenile home went viral on social media, drawing public concern.</p>.J&K: Posters in Kathua show five suspected Pakistani terrorists, seek info on their movement.<p>The police are investigating how a locally-made pistol reached the inmate.</p>.<p>Special teams have been constituted and raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the escapees, the officials said.</p>.<p>J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, along with other officers, visited the spot.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, former DGP S P Vaid questioned the police over the incident and said that interestingly, all three inmates were no longer juveniles.</p>.<p>“They should have been shifted out of the juvenile home. The Juvenile Justice Board administers juvenile observation homes,” he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Vaid said the police must seek permission before entering such homes. “One of the inmates procured a locally made katta and all three have escaped, possibly trying to cross the border. I am sure police teams will catch them before they do,” the former DGP said. </p>