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Jammu & Kashmir: Doctor suspended after inquiry finds normal patients underwent heart surgery

27 out of 55 patients who underwent the procedure had normal heart function and "there was absolutely no medical reason to perform such procedures".
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:56 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:56 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAnantnagDoctor

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