Jammu & Kashmir L-G clears resolution passed by Omar-led cabinet urging Centre to restore statehood

'The cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Omar Abdullah on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form,' an official spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 10:02 IST
