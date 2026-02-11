<p>Srinagar: The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by India after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam terror attack</a> in April 2025 has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to revive two major water projects that had remained stalled for decades — the Tulbul Navigation Barrage in Kashmir and a Chenab-based drinking water scheme for Jammu city.</p><p>The IWT, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, regulates the sharing of water of the Indus river system. While India has full rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — were largely earmarked for Pakistan, with India permitted limited non-consumptive use, including run-of-the-river hydropower projects subject to design restrictions.</p>.The melting Himalayas and India's looming water crisis.<p>The treaty was put in abeyance by India following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year, in which 26 civilians were killed, leading to a limited scale skirmishes between India and Pakistan from May 7-10.</p><p>With the treaty no longer operational, the J&K government has initiated discussions with the Centre to move forward on projects that had remained stalled for decades.</p><p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that work on the Tulbul Navigation Barrage near Sopore and the proposed Chenab water supply scheme for Jammu could now see progress.</p><p>“Now, when the Indus Water Treaty has been put in abeyance, we are working on two things with the Government of India – first Tulbul navigation barrage for Jhelum near Sopore and secondly lifting of water from Chenab near Akhnoor for supply to Jammu city,” he said. “Efforts are in progress and I hope that work on both these projects will start soon.”</p><p>He said earlier attempts to pursue these proposals did not succeed because of restrictions linked to the treaty. “We had given these proposals to the Asian Development Bank, but they did not permit them, and these got sabotaged under the Indus Water Treaty,” Abdullah said.</p><p>The Tulbul Navigation Project was originally conceived in the early 1980s to regulate water levels in the Jhelum by constructing a gated barrage at the mouth of Wular Lake. The aim was to ensure navigability during lean winter months and improve downstream hydropower generation.</p><p>Work began in 1984 but was suspended in 1987 after Pakistan objected to the design under the treaty framework.</p><p>The Chenab water supply scheme is intended to address Jammu city’s mounting drinking water needs by lifting water from the Chenab near Akhnoor. At present, the city relies largely on supplies drawn from the Tawi river, which has struggled to meet rising demand amid rapid urban growth.</p>