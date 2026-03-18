Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: Searches launched after suspicious movement in Rajouri, Doda & Poonch

A combing operation was launched late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 09:32 IST
Jammu and KashmirRajouriLine of ControlDodaPoonch

Follow us on :

Follow Us