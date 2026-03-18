Jammu & Kashmir: Searches launched after suspicious movement in Rajouri, Doda & Poonch

<p>Jammu: Security forces have launched search operations following reports of movement of suspected terrorists at different locations in J&K's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/army-foils-infiltration-bid-along-loc-in-jammu-kashmirs-rajouri-pakistan-sponsored-terrorist-killed-3926585">Rajouri</a>, Doda and Poonch districts, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>A combing operation was launched at Khandli and its adjoining areas near Palma in Rajouri late Tuesday after a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals, the officials said.</p><p>They said the suspected persons were seen moving through a nallah towards a nearby forest.</p><p>No contact has been made with the suspicious individuals so far, an official said.</p>.Army foils terrorists' infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri.<p>Similar operations are also underway at several villages in Marmat in Doda after some locals reported movement of suspected terrorists.</p><p>Marmat is used by terrorists to move between Doda and Basantgarh in Udhampur, which also touches parts of the Ramban district.</p><p>Police and Army also carried out searches in the Sarlea area of Doda, and Dandi Dhara and Ari Sarooti in Poonch district, the officials said.</p>