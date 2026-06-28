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Jammu & Kashmir’s first interfaith organ donation drive seeks to bust religious myths

Referring to religious scriptures, Dr Poonam Mahajan said organ donation is widely regarded as a humanitarian act rather than one prohibited by faith.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirorgan donation

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