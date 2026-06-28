Jammu & Kashmir’s first interfaith organ donation drive seeks to bust religious myths

<p>Srinagar: In a first for Jammu and Kashmir, representatives of different religious communities on Sunday jointly endorsed organ donation, saying no major faith prohibits the life-saving practice.</p><p>The Sarv Dharam Awareness Meet on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/organ-donation">Organ Donation</a>, organised by the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) J&K in collaboration with the S.S. Jain Sabha Jammu, brought together representatives of the Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Jain communities.</p><p>Addressing the gathering, Dr Poonam Mahajan, Joint Director, SOTTO J&K, said the teachings of Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism uphold compassion, charity and service to humanity.</p><p>Referring to religious scriptures, she said organ donation is widely regarded as a humanitarian act rather than one prohibited by faith.</p>.Stories of child transplant recipients inspire organ donation.<p>Representatives of the participating faiths urged people to overcome myths surrounding organ donation and register as donors.</p><p>They said greater public awareness was essential to improve acceptance of deceased organ donation.</p><p>The initiative comes amid a persistent shortage of donor organs in India.</p><p>According to the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), the country requires an estimated 1.75 lakh kidney transplants and around 50,000 liver and heart transplants every year, but only a fraction are performed because of the limited availability of donor organs.</p><p>India’s deceased organ donation rate remains below one donor per million population, among the lowest globally.</p><p>Public health studies and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) have identified lack of awareness, myths and perceived religious concerns among the factors contributing to low deceased organ donation.</p><p>Members of NGOs and civil society organisations also pledged to intensify awareness campaigns across the Union Territory.</p><p>Organisers said similar interfaith outreach programmes would be held in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to encourage more people to voluntarily register as organ donors.</p>