Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu: Labourers feared trapped as portion of bridge collapses; 1 rescued

The incident occurred when labourers were carrying out repair work on a retaining wall near the bridge that was damaged in last year's flash floods.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammusdrf

Follow us on :

Follow Us