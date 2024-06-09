Jitendra Singh makes history: First J&K leader to secure third term in union cabinet

In his first term as MoS in the PMO, Singh was entrusted with multiple responsibilities, including handling the portfolios of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space. His efforts were directed towards enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in government services.

Reappointed as MoS in the PMO in 2019, he continued to oversee critical portfolios. He played a pivotal role in the government's initiatives on space exploration, including the successful launch of various ISRO missions. His tenure also saw significant strides in public administration reforms and pension-related policies.

On Sunday he was administered the oath as minister of state with independent charge by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Singh is known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving governance in India. Besides his political career, he has authored several books and articles on diabetes and endocrinology, reflecting his expertise in the medical field. His multifaceted career as a doctor and a politician exemplifies his diverse capabilities and his relentless pursuit of excellence in both domains.

Many key reforms like abolishing interviews at junior-level recruitment in government jobs and doing away with the need for attestation by a gazetted officer were brought in during his tenure to ease governance and make it citizen-centric. He also brought major changes in resolving governance-related grievances received from people across the country, which was one of the key focus areas of the government.