J&K anti-graft body books Hurriyat Conference leader, six others for ‘encroaching’ evacuee land

Srinagar: The anti-graft body of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR against chairman of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior bureaucrat and five others for allegedly encroaching custodian land in convenience with the revenue officials in Srinagar.
The FIR was filed after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations that a woman was conferred undue benefit by the custodian department illegally allotting evacuee land without obtaining government sanctions and without having an open auction which is a violation to the standing provisions.
The FIR read, “The inquiry uncovered that the land belonging to Imam-u-Din, located at Saderbal, Hazratbal, Srinagar under survey number 640, was allocated to several individuals, including Dil Rafiqa, in gross violation of rules."
“The illegal allotment involved 07 Kanal 19 Marlas 97 sqft of land (appox one acre), encroached upon individuals including a lady (name withheld) w/o Dr Ab Majeed R/o Hazratbal, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu S/o Saif-Ud-Din Ahmad Drabu R/o Qammerwari, Srinagar, Mohd Amin Khan S/o Gh Nabi Khan R/o Saderbal, Srinagar, Ab Majeed Bhat S/o Mohd Abdullah Bhat R/o Saderbal, Srinagar, Qazi Bilal Ahmad S/o Qazi Noor Din R/o Nageen, Srinagar and Umer Faroog S/o Lt. Mohammad Farooq R/o Nageen, Srinagar,” the ACB investigation revealed.
The ACB enquiry has revealed that the officials of the custodian department in league with the officials of the revenue department and beneficiary allottees, “dishonestly and fraudulently resorted to corrupt practices, in furtherance of a conspiracy abusing of their official positions, made allotments of evacuee land in violation to the prevailing rules and norms and also for their ulterior motives, maintained criminal silence by not taking action against the encroachers well in time thereby bestowing undue benefit upon themselves and the beneficiary allottees/encroachers with corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer.”
Mirwaiz is the Chairman of Hurriyat Conference, besides being the head priest of Kashmir.
Officials said that if the charges are proven against the accused, the land and house in which Mirwaiz is living in posh Nageen area of Srinagar can be confiscated.
Custodian properties were left behind by those people, who migrated to Pakistan after partition.
Earlier this year the Custodian General J&K said that action will be taken against those who have illegally occupied custodian properties, which includes punishment with imprisonment which may extend to three years in terms of Section 18 of J&K Evacuees (Administration of Property) Act, 2006.
