J&K anti-graft body books Hurriyat Conference leader, six others for ‘encroaching’ evacuee land

Srinagar: The anti-graft body of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed an FIR against chairman of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior bureaucrat and five others for allegedly encroaching custodian land in convenience with the revenue officials in Srinagar.

The FIR was filed after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations that a woman was conferred undue benefit by the custodian department illegally allotting evacuee land without obtaining government sanctions and without having an open auction which is a violation to the standing provisions.

The FIR read, “The inquiry uncovered that the land belonging to Imam-u-Din, located at Saderbal, Hazratbal, Srinagar under survey number 640, was allocated to several individuals, including Dil Rafiqa, in gross violation of rules."

“The illegal allotment involved 07 Kanal 19 Marlas 97 sqft of land (appox one acre), encroached upon individuals including a lady (name withheld) w/o Dr Ab Majeed R/o Hazratbal, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu S/o Saif-Ud-Din Ahmad Drabu R/o Qammerwari, Srinagar, Mohd Amin Khan S/o Gh Nabi Khan R/o Saderbal, Srinagar, Ab Majeed Bhat S/o Mohd Abdullah Bhat R/o Saderbal, Srinagar, Qazi Bilal Ahmad S/o Qazi Noor Din R/o Nageen, Srinagar and Umer Faroog S/o Lt. Mohammad Farooq R/o Nageen, Srinagar,” the ACB investigation revealed.