J&K appoints former High Court judge to lead panel for OBC reservations in local bodies

Srinagar: To ensure the effective implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament recently, the J&K administration has appointed Justice (Retd.) Janak Raj Kotwal to head a panel for reservation of other backward classes (OBCs) in the Union Territory's local bodies.
The Kotwal-led panel is empowered to conduct an empirical study and investigation of the context of the representation of backward classes in all local bodies before the upcoming elections of the local bodies.
Presently, there is no reservation for OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in the Union Territory.
The panel will submit its recommendations regarding proportional reservation for backward classes, local body-wise (urban and rural) in accordance with the amendments made in the UT’s local bodies last year to facilitate reservation for OBCs in them.
On June 7, 2024, the Administrative Council, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal to establish the panel which will be headed by Justice Kotwal, a former judge of J&K High Court.
The introduction of OBC reservations in local bodies is anticipated to bring about a transformative change in the region's political dynamics. It aims to provide greater opportunities for OBC communities to participate in decision-making processes, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of the UT.
As the panel begins its work, the people of Jammu and Kashmir look forward to a more representative and inclusive local governance system, setting a precedent for other regions in India to follow.
Published 31 July 2024, 10:13 IST