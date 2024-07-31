J&K appoints former High Court judge to lead panel for OBC reservations in local bodies

Srinagar: To ensure the effective implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament recently, the J&K administration has appointed Justice (Retd.) Janak Raj Kotwal to head a panel for reservation of other backward classes (OBCs) in the Union Territory's local bodies.

The Kotwal-led panel is empowered to conduct an empirical study and investigation of the context of the representation of backward classes in all local bodies before the upcoming elections of the local bodies.

Presently, there is no reservation for OBCs in panchayats and municipalities in the Union Territory.