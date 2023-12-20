J&K attracts Rs 5,319 crore outside investment after Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar: Once marred by violence and uncertainty, Jammu and Kashmir is gradually becoming a hub for economic activities, with the region witnessing an influx of Rs 5,319.35 crore outside investment since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Investors, both domestic and international, have started to flock to the Union Territory to explore the untapped potential of the region. The government policies to encourage businesses and offering incentives resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 84,544 crore in as many as 42 industrial sectors.
Official figures reveal that out of the Rs 84,000 crore investment proposals, the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir saw an investment of Rs 5,319.35 crore till the end of 2023.
The UT attracted investments of Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, 412.74 crore in 2020-21, Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22, Rs 2,153 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 2,079.76 crore up to October 31 this year—a total of Rs 5319.35 crore, the figures reveal.
However, investment in the hospitality sector has remained underutilised with just Rs 87 crore investment proposals received for setting up hotels till date. Sources said things have moved slowly due to paucity of "appropriate" land for setting up hotels.
Almost 60 per cent of the investment proposals in terms of value (Rs 50,538 crore) are for Jammu, and the balance for Kashmir. However, in terms of the number of proposals, only 1,551 or 25 per cent of the total 6,117 are for Jammu. The balance 4,566 proposals are for Kashmir and entail an investment of Rs 34,006 crore.
The transformation of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 has illustrated that sustained development could replace the shadows of uncertainty with a bright and promising future.
The investment proposals outline a comprehensive roadmap for progress, aiming to bridge gaps and bring prosperity to the long-neglected region.