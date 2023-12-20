J&K attracts Rs 5,319 crore outside investment after Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar: Once marred by violence and uncertainty, Jammu and Kashmir is gradually becoming a hub for economic activities, with the region witnessing an influx of Rs 5,319.35 crore outside investment since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Investors, both domestic and international, have started to flock to the Union Territory to explore the untapped potential of the region. The government policies to encourage businesses and offering incentives resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 84,544 crore in as many as 42 industrial sectors.

Official figures reveal that out of the Rs 84,000 crore investment proposals, the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir saw an investment of Rs 5,319.35 crore till the end of 2023.

The UT attracted investments of Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, 412.74 crore in 2020-21, Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22, Rs 2,153 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 2,079.76 crore up to October 31 this year—a total of Rs 5319.35 crore, the figures reveal.