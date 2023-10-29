J&K border residents take to cleaning bunkers in wake of Pakistan shelling

She said the people saw the worst of times before the ceasefire came. "My concern is that the people living in this panchayat remain safe. We have 15 individual and seven community bunkers, but more bunkers are needed to cover all households who are living in the Pakistani shelling range." According to locals, the majority of the bunkers are inundated and thick with wild vegetation, which work as a cover for snakes and other poisonous insects. They also lack toilets and electricity.