<p>Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> on Wednesday questioned the outcome of the recent US-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> ceasefire, asking what the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> achieved after nearly 40 days of conflict.</p><p>Reacting to media reports of the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as part of the truce, Abdullah remarked that the passage was already "open and freely available" before the war began.</p>.Iran reviewing peace proposal but won't reopen Strait of Hormuz for 'temporary ceasefire': Report.<p>"So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open and freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39 day war achieve for the US?" the chief minister said in a post on X with the hashtag "UnjustWar".</p><p>Iran, the United States and Israel reached a tentative, two-week ceasefire on Wednesday in the war that tore across West Asia and disrupted the global energy market, with US President Donald Trump pulling back from his threats to destroy Iranian civilization.</p>