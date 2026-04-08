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J&K CM Omar Abdullah questions gains of US in West Asia conflict after ceasefire deal

Reacting to reports of the reopening of Strait of Hormuz as part of the truce, he remarked that the passage was already "open and freely available" before the war.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsOmar AbdullahWest Asia

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