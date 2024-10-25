J&K Congress seeks views on poll debacle in Jammu region

<p>Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday sought inputs from its leaders and workers over the recent electoral defeat in the Jammu region.</p>.<p>The development follows the party's disciplinary panel's crucial meeting on Wednesday which focused on internal challenges and their impact on recent electoral performances.</p>.<p>The party requested its members to apprise its fact-finding committee of their inputs or views within five days.</p>.<p>The J&K Congress will submit a report based on the responses to the Congress president.</p>.<p>According to a spokesperson, the committee will also interact with senior party leaders and workers, including candidates from the Jammu region, to compile its report as soon as possible.</p>.<p>The committee will also visit various districts to meet senior party workers from each assembly constituency. "All are welcome to come forward," the spokesperson added.</p>.<p>The Congress's performance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls reached an all-time low, with only one of its 29 candidates winning in the Jammu region. Several prominent leaders, including two working presidents, also lost in the elections.</p>.<p>The Congress has stated that the results in the Jammu region did not meet its expectations, and detailed feedback will be gathered on the electoral setback. </p>