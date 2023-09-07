J&K cops attaching properties of militants operating from Pakistan

A senior police officer told DH that in some cases only money has exchanged hands while the property still is in the name of the militant sitting in Pakistan. “Several innocent people have got trapped in such deals, especially in villages. They have paid money, but ownership has not been transferred,” he said.



However, the officer said, in some deals in Srinagar city and other major towns, one property has been sold and purchased multiple times to create multiple layers.



“A property has been sold from the name of militant to someone in revenue records. After transferring the property from militant’s name, the same property has been sold to third parties and so on. Such cases are also being probed, but it will require a lot of time to unearth such deals,” he revealed.



Jammu and Kashmir’s police chief Dilbagh Singh confirmed that the properties of militants who fled to Pakistan were being attached and the process will continue.



“We have a list of terrorists who were operating in various parts of J&K but have fled to Pakistan. Their properties are being attached and the process will continue,” he said and added a close watch is being maintained on these militants as they continue to promote terrorism sitting across the Line of Control (LoC).



“There will be no mercy for them. If they try to come back, they will be killed. These people are behind the attempts of reviving terrorism in J&K,” the police chief added.