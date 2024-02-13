J&K: ED files prosecution complaint against 21 accused in gun license scam

Ranjan and Hussain were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case in 2020. Eight former DCs are also being investigated in the case. The case dates back to 2017 when a routine investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police found an alleged nexus between some criminals in Rajasthan and arms dealers in Rajasthan and J&K.

The case was handed over to the CBI by former J&K governor N N Vohra in 2018, after evidence pointed to the involvement of J&K government officers in the scam.

The ED spokesperson said that the probe agency initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the ATS of Rajasthan Police and the CBI under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

“ED investigation revealed that during the relevant period the then DM/ADMs, judicial clerks and other officials of office of Kupwara in connivance with gun house dealers and agents hatched a criminal conspiracy among themselves and issued or renewed large number of illegal arms license to ineligible applicants in lieu of monetary consideration by flouting various norms, procedures of Arms Act,” it reads.

It added that the accused were found to be in acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities related to the above scheduled offences.

Earlier, ED had issued a provisional attachment order attaching movable and immovable properties of the accused worth of Rs 4.69 crore and seized cash to the tune of Rs. 1.58 crore and gold during search.