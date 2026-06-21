Jammu and Kashmir outsourcing row revives debate over jobs, transparency in govt recruitment

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Outsourcing row in J&K sparks debate over transparency and fairness in government job recruitment amid high unemployment.
Key points
• Opposition alleges backdoor appointments
PDP accuses the government of using outsourcing to bypass regular recruitment channels, undermining merit-based selection and transparency.
• Government defends outsourcing process
NC-led government distinguishes outsourcing from illegal appointments, claiming it follows approved procedures despite opposition claims.
• Unemployment crisis deepens
Official data shows 3.7 lakh unemployed youth, including over 1.13 lakh graduates, with a 6.1% unemployment rate above the national average.
• Youth demand fair opportunities
Unemployed graduates express frustration over unfilled vacancies and reliance on outsourcing, questioning the value of merit in recruitment.
• Broader implications for India
The controversy raises questions about transparency, accountability, and equal opportunity in public recruitment amid job shortages.
Key statistics
3,70,811
Registered unemployed youth in J&K
1.13 lakh
Unemployed graduates and postgraduates
6.1%
Official unemployment rate in J&K
4.73 lakh
Job seekers identified under Mission YUVA
One lakh jobs
NC-led Government's promised job creation target
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Published 21 June 2026, 07:07 IST