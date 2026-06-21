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Jammu and Kashmir outsourcing row revives debate over jobs, transparency in govt recruitment

Opposition PDP has accused the Omar Abdullah-led govt of using outsourcing as a 'backdoor' route for appointments while bypassing established recruitment agencies.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 07:07 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

J&K outsourcing row revives debate over jobs, transparency in govt recruitment

In one line
Outsourcing row in J&K sparks debate over transparency and fairness in government job recruitment amid high unemployment.
Key points
Opposition alleges backdoor appointments
PDP accuses the government of using outsourcing to bypass regular recruitment channels, undermining merit-based selection and transparency.
Government defends outsourcing process
NC-led government distinguishes outsourcing from illegal appointments, claiming it follows approved procedures despite opposition claims.
Unemployment crisis deepens
Official data shows 3.7 lakh unemployed youth, including over 1.13 lakh graduates, with a 6.1% unemployment rate above the national average.
Youth demand fair opportunities
Unemployed graduates express frustration over unfilled vacancies and reliance on outsourcing, questioning the value of merit in recruitment.
Broader implications for India
The controversy raises questions about transparency, accountability, and equal opportunity in public recruitment amid job shortages.
Key statistics
3,70,811
Registered unemployed youth in J&K
1.13 lakh
Unemployed graduates and postgraduates
6.1%
Official unemployment rate in J&K
4.73 lakh
Job seekers identified under Mission YUVA
One lakh jobs
NC-led Government's promised job creation target
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 June 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiOmar AbdullahEmployment

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