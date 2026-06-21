Jammu and Kashmir outsourcing row revives debate over jobs, transparency in govt recruitment

Outsourcing row in J&K sparks debate over transparency and fairness in government job recruitment amid high unemployment.

In one line

Key points

• Opposition alleges backdoor appointments PDP accuses the government of using outsourcing to bypass regular recruitment channels, undermining merit-based selection and transparency.

• Government defends outsourcing process NC-led government distinguishes outsourcing from illegal appointments, claiming it follows approved procedures despite opposition claims.

• Unemployment crisis deepens Official data shows 3.7 lakh unemployed youth, including over 1.13 lakh graduates, with a 6.1% unemployment rate above the national average.

• Youth demand fair opportunities Unemployed graduates express frustration over unfilled vacancies and reliance on outsourcing, questioning the value of merit in recruitment.