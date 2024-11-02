Home
J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar

The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, officials further added.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 05:49 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 05:49 IST
