J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists breaks out in Srinagar

<p>Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here, officials said.</p>.<p>Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar area of the city on Saturday morning following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials added.</p>.Militant associate arrested, 10 grenades seized in J&K's Pulwama.<p>They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.</p>.<p>The exchange of firing is going on, but so far there are no reports of any casualty on either side, they further added. </p>