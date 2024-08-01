J&K ‘Film Conclave 2024’ kicks off with Bollywood luminaries

Addressing the conclave, Bhandarkar, a Padma Shri awardee, emphasized the significance of this initiative, highlighting its potential to attract more filmmakers to Kashmir.



“The single window initiative introduced by the J&K administration has made it easy to shoot here,” he noted. “The locations in Kashmir are breathtaking, and the Tourism department must explore the unexplored off-beat locations for film shooting.”

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, also spoke at the event, elaborating on the administration's vision to transform the Union Territory into a global film destination. “We are working on a model to build better film-shooting infrastructure, inspired by European countries,” he said.

Reflecting on the rich cinematic heritage of the region, he added, "I remember Raj Kapoor's love for film shooting in Kashmir. It wasn’t just about shooting; there has been an organic relationship between film shooting and cinema in J&K. We are trying to revive the Bollywood of yesteryears."

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the strides made in recent years to revive the cinema culture in the region. “We rolled out a film policy in 2021, but there were some gaps and loopholes. Today, we have launched the New Film Policy 2024, where all previous gaps have been filled," Sinha announced.

The conclave marks a significant step towards rejuvenating Jammu and Kashmir's film industry, promising a future where the region becomes a preferred destination for filmmakers worldwide.

The participants were treated to the inauguration of the J&K Film Screening series and the Frames of Transformation Photography Competition. These additions highlight the region’s commitment to nurturing local talent and showcasing its cinematic potential.