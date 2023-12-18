J&K former ministers, MLAs fail to repay soft-term housing loans

Srinagar: Once influential figures, former cabinet ministers and MLAs, belonging to almost all political parties, in Jammu and Kashmir have failed to clear soft-term housing loans worth crores given to them by the Assembly Secretariat several years back.

Surprisingly, concerned authorities have made no efforts to recover the loans despite explicit provisions in this regard in the rules. The details about loan defaults came to fore through an RTI filed by one Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.

It reveals that 47 former members of 12th J&K Assembly had been provided Rs 5.70 crore as house building advances years ago at nominal interest rate of 4 per cent. These former MLAs were supposed to clear the loan along with the interest in monthly installments not exceeding 60 months.