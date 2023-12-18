J&K former ministers, MLAs fail to repay soft-term housing loans

Srinagar: Once influential figures, former cabinet ministers and MLAs, belonging to almost all political parties, in Jammu and Kashmir have failed to clear soft-term housing loans worth crores given to them by the Assembly Secretariat several years back.
Surprisingly, concerned authorities have made no efforts to recover the loans despite explicit provisions in this regard in the rules. The details about loan defaults came to fore through an RTI filed by one Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed.
It reveals that 47 former members of 12th J&K Assembly had been provided Rs 5.70 crore as house building advances years ago at nominal interest rate of 4 per cent. These former MLAs were supposed to clear the loan along with the interest in monthly installments not exceeding 60 months.
However, the RTI details reveal, that after the lapse of several years and the timeframe fixed in the rules, these former lawmakers failed to liquidate the house building advance. 13 former MLAs were given Rs 20 lakh each as house building advance on different dates but they have failed to clear the amount till now.
Similarly 21 former MLAs were given Rs 10 lakh each as house building advance while the rest were sanctioned with Rs five lakh each for the same purpose.
More than a dozen among these former legislators also remained cabinet ministers at different times. The legislators who have failed to repay the soft-term loans belong to National Conference (NC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other smaller parties.
Once enjoying the perks of favorable loan terms, these erstwhile political figures now face public scrutiny as they grapple with the burden of repayment. The news of defaults has raised questions about the accountability and fiscal responsibility of the political class.