J&K gun licence scam: ED files complaint for confiscation of properties of accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint before a special court in Jammu for confiscation of attached properties of officials and other accused persons in a sensational arms license racket case.



Officials said the ED filed a prosecution complaint against the accused before the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Court in Jammu with a prayer for taking cognizance of the offence of money laundering and for confiscation of attached properties of the accused persons under the PMLA Act 2002.



Eight former deputy commissioners are being investigated in the case, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the high-profile case, had in 2020 arrested two officials in the alleged scam – IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan and Itrat Hussain Rafiqui.