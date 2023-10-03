J&K L-G flags off CRPF's first female biker expedition from Srinagar to Gujarat

In his address, the L-G saluted the unparalleled bravery, determination and courage shown by the ‘Veeranganas’ of CRPF in many difficult situations while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

‘Yashasvini’, women bike expedition by Veeranganas of CRPF is a symbol of resilience and strength of Nari Shakti. It also represents the sacrifice of women's power, their self-confidence and today they are achieving many milestones in different fields with grit, determination and dedication, Sinha said.

“Empowerment and full rights to Nari Shakti is a commitment and topmost priority of J&K administration. Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation and business sector to fulfill the dreams of an aspirational society,” the Lt Governor said.

Nari Shakti is playing a crucial role in the developmental journey of J&K and they are also making immense contributions for Viksit Bharat. It is Nari Shakti that will ensure human dignity and social equality in the future, he said.

The cross-country bike expedition is a collaborative effort of CRPF and Ministry of Women and Child Development to celebrate women power in the country.

During the journey, all three teams from Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari will interact with the target groups of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" like school children and college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the NCC, children of CCIs, NYKS members, adolescents, and anganwadi workers.

The participants of the rally were excited to be part of the event. “I can’t express how excited I’m to be a part of this rally. We learned and went through a tough training before being a part of this rally,” said one of the participants.