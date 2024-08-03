J&K LG terminates six employees ‘involved’ in narco-terror trade

Srinagar: In a significant move against the growing narco-terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated the services of six government employees allegedly involved in the illegal trade.
This bold action is part of a broader strategy by the LG administration to eradicate the nexus between narcotics and terrorism that has plagued the region for several years.
According to sources, the Lieutenant Governor invoked Section 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to dismiss the six employees after an investigation clearly established their involvement in a narco-terror network run by Pakistan ISI and terror outfits operating from its soil.
The terminated employees include: Constable Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, who was part of a trio smuggling narcotics from Pakistan to urban areas in J&K, arrested with 454 grams of brown sugar; Constable Khalid Hussain Shah, who used his position in the police to facilitate drug trafficking, arrested with 557 grams of brown sugar; Constable Rahmat Shah, arrested with 806 grams of brown sugar; and Constable Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, who worked as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba and was arrested with weapons and ammunition, police investigations revealed.
Similarly, constable Saif Din, a notorious drug peddler linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, generated funds for terrorist activities through narco-trade and was arrested with evidence of hawala money transfer. Nazam Din, a teacher in the school education department, received funds from a Hizbul Mujahideen OGW for terrorist activities and was arrested with five kilograms of heroin.
LG Sinha has repeatedly emphasized that narco-terror is one of the biggest threats to the country's security and that action against such networks is a critical component of the war on terrorism. This is essential to completely eliminate the terror ecosystem and ensure peace and prosperity in J&K, he said.
J&K police chief R R Swain has asserted that every single rupee earned from narcotics will be traced to every account and property, stating, “Owners of narco-profits, whether private citizens or moles in government or police, will be held accountable and prevented from ingesting it.”
With the current sacking, the government has dismissed eight employees within a month for involvement in narco-terror activities at the behest of the Pakistan ISI and its terror proxies. The crackdown comes amid increasing concerns over the infiltration of narcotics into the region, which has been used to fund and fuel terrorist operations.
A senior government official stated that these terminations reflect the LG administration's resolve to clean up the system and ensure that government employees uphold the highest standards of integrity. “This action is expected to have a deterrent effect on others who might be involved in or considering participating in such illicit activities,” he said.
Furthermore, the official noted that the administration has vowed to continue its efforts to dismantle the narco-terror network by working closely with central agencies and employing advanced technology for surveillance and intelligence gathering. “The goal is to create a safe and secure environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, free from the scourge of drugs and terrorism,” he added.
Published 03 August 2024, 07:24 IST