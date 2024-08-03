J&K LG terminates six employees ‘involved’ in narco-terror trade

The terminated employees include: Constable Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, who was part of a trio smuggling narcotics from Pakistan to urban areas in J&K, arrested with 454 grams of brown sugar; Constable Khalid Hussain Shah, who used his position in the police to facilitate drug trafficking, arrested with 557 grams of brown sugar; Constable Rahmat Shah, arrested with 806 grams of brown sugar; and Constable Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, who worked as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Taiba and was arrested with weapons and ammunition, police investigations revealed.

Similarly, constable Saif Din, a notorious drug peddler linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, generated funds for terrorist activities through narco-trade and was arrested with evidence of hawala money transfer. Nazam Din, a teacher in the school education department, received funds from a Hizbul Mujahideen OGW for terrorist activities and was arrested with five kilograms of heroin.

LG Sinha has repeatedly emphasized that narco-terror is one of the biggest threats to the country's security and that action against such networks is a critical component of the war on terrorism. This is essential to completely eliminate the terror ecosystem and ensure peace and prosperity in J&K, he said.

J&K police chief R R Swain has asserted that every single rupee earned from narcotics will be traced to every account and property, stating, “Owners of narco-profits, whether private citizens or moles in government or police, will be held accountable and prevented from ingesting it.”