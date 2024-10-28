J&K: NC MLA says cartridges found in bag at airport were of licensed weapon

<p>Srinagar: Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA of the ruling National Conference, has said the cartridges found in his baggage at the Srinagar International Airport were of his licensed weapon.</p>.<p>The MLA, who was travelling to the winter capital Jammu on an IndiGo flight, was reportedly detained on Sunday after the recovery.</p>.<p>"I have a licensed weapon. The cartridges were in the baggage by mistake," Veeri said in a video <a href="https://twitter.com/JKNC_">posted</a> by NC on X.</p>.Engineer Rashid seeks clarity on J&K CM Abdullah's meetings with PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath.<p>The MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, however, claimed that he was not detained and the airport Security was only following its standard operating procedures.</p>.<p>"There was no detention, I was sitting there cordially. They have their own SOPs," Veeri said, blaming his opponents for "blowing the incident out of proportion".</p>.<p>Veeri said he missed his flight to Jammu due to the incident and would now travel by road. </p>