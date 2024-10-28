Home
J&K: NC MLA says cartridges found in bag at airport were of licensed weapon

The MLA, who was travelling to the winter capital Jammu on an IndiGo flight, was reportedly detained on Sunday after the recovery.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 02:10 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 02:10 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNational Conference

