J&K: Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Kupwara

Apart from the frontline units in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, Lt Gen Dwivedi also visited a Rashtriya Rifles formation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited frontline units along the Line of Control in #Tangdhar and a #Rashtriya Rifles formation in #Anantnag to review Counter Infiltration Grid and operational preparedness. He was briefed on automation of Intelligence and Engagement Matrix,” the Army’s Northern Command wrote on ‘X’.