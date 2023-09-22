Home
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K: Northern Army commander visits forward areas in Kupwara

Apart from the frontline units in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, Lt Gen Dwivedi also visited a Rashtriya Rifles formation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 16:47 IST

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and reviewed the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the forces.



“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited frontline units along the Line of Control in #Tangdhar and a #Rashtriya Rifles formation in #Anantnag to review Counter Infiltration Grid and operational preparedness. He was briefed on automation of Intelligence and Engagement Matrix,” the Army’s Northern Command wrote on ‘X’.

Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the troops and felicitated them for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in active counter-infiltration operations, the Army said.

(Published 22 September 2023, 16:47 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

