Former IPS officer Basant Rath registers himself as BJP activist online; Party says no place for indiscipline

Reacting to Rath joining the party, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said, "Anyone can join as a member of the BJP using an online facility. It is the party leadership which finally takes a call whether the individual is inducted or given any responsibility in the party."

He, however, added, "In BJP, there is no place for indiscipline. He (Rath) has been given premature retirement because of indiscipline." Rath had announced his resignation from service in June last year and later expressed his wish to contest election against Omar Abdullah of the National Conference or Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on a BJP ticket.