J&K Opposition to protest against BJP govt next week

While addressing the media after the meeting, Abdullah expressed concern over the prevailing situation in J&K and across the country. He said, several issues were discussed during the meeting that included the atmosphere created by the BJP-led government across the country.

“It was decided to hold a peaceful protest on October 10 to demand the restoration of constitutional rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The meeting was also attended by PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, CPM leader M Y Tarigami and leaders of other smaller parties.

J&K has been under Centre's rule since June 2018 following the collapse of the BJP-PDP coalition government. In August 2019, the BJP revoked Article 370, leading to the division of the former state into two UTs -- Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Assembly elections are due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018. This is the third longest spell of bureaucratic rule in any state or UT with a legislature in independent India’s history.

In March, a delegation of leaders from J&K led by Farooq Abdullah met the Election Commission to demand that Assembly elections be announced without delay. However, there has been no response from the EC in this regard so far.