J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan Reddy

Jammu: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday claimed that five years since the abrogation of Article 370, peace had returned to Jammu and Kashmir and large-scale development was underway, as he urged the people to vote for his party in the upcoming state election.

Reddy said that before the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, activities of Pakistan's ISI, its intelligence agency, were rampant, and terrorism was a constant threat. But today, almost 98 per cent of these activities have been eradicated, he claimed.

"As Jammu and Kashmir approaches its first assembly elections since the abrogation, it is a crucial moment for all of us. This is a very important election. The people of Jammu and Kashmir hold a big responsibility. I believe they will make the right decision after analysing all aspects. No one in Jammu and Kashmir wants Article 370 back," Reddy told reporters here.