<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jk-police">Jammu and Kashmir Police</a> have detained six individuals under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act for their alleged involvement in vandalism and instigating unrest during a recent student protest in Sopore, a town in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a>’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/baramulla">Baramulla</a> district.</p><p>The Public Safety Act is a preventive detention law that allows authorities to detain individuals without trial for up to two years to maintain public order and security.</p><p>A police spokesperson said the miscreants were actively involved in instigating unrest, indulging in vandalism and attempting to disturb peace during the protest.</p><p>“Their activities posed a serious threat to public order and safety,” the statement said.</p>.House arrests, preventive action force Open Merit students to cancel protest in Srinagar.<p>The protest had erupted over a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The case pertains to allegations that a lecturer had molested a 9th class female student, triggering outrage among students and sections of the public.</p><p>While the demonstration initially began peacefully, it later turned volatile, with incidents of stone-pelting and damage to property reported from parts of the town, prompting intervention by security forces.</p><p>Police reiterated that there is “zero tolerance for any unlawful activity that threatens peace and stability in the district,” adding that more persons involved in the unrest are being identified and are under process for similar legal action, including detention under PSA.</p><p>Issuing a stern warning, police said any attempt to exploit sensitive situations or engage in acts that disturb public order will invite strict and immediate action under law.</p>