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J&K police arrest six under PSA for vandalism during student protest in Sopore

Issuing a stern warning, police said any attempt to exploit sensitive situations or engage in acts that disturb public order will invite strict and immediate action under law.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPSAvandalismsoporestudent protest

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