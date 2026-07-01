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J&K Police attach immovable property of former KCCI chief Mubeen Shah in terror case

A CIK team attached 12 marlas of land belonging to Shah at Buchwara, Dalgate.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarJ&K policeKCCIPropaganda

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