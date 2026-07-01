J&K Police attach immovable property of former KCCI chief Mubeen Shah in terror case

<p>Srinagar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jk-police">Jammu and Kashmir Police</a> on Wednesday attached the immovable property of former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Dr Mubeen Ahmed Shah, the latest action in the Centre’s post-2019 crackdown on individuals accused of supporting separatist activities through financial and ideological networks.</p><p>The property was attached by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the intelligence wing of the J&K Police, in connection with FIR No. 07/2020 registered at Police Station CIK.</p><p>A CIK team attached 12 marlas of land belonging to Shah at Buchwara, Dalgate.</p><p>The attachment comes six months after a Special NIA Court in Srinagar declared Shah and two others proclaimed offenders in the case and warned that failure to appear before the court could lead to attachment of their properties.</p><p>In December last year, the Special NIA court issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against Shah, California-based architect Azizul Hassan Ashai alias Tony Ashai and Rifat Wani in connection with the same FIR being investigated by the CIK.</p><p>The court had directed the trio to appear before January 31, 2026.</p>.36 years after murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse, SIA files 737-page chargesheet against five JKLF members.<p>The anti-terror probe agency has alleged that the accused were part of a conspiracy to spread “anti-national propaganda and secessionist misinformation” at the behest of separatist elements operating within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>Shah, a urologist-turned-businessman, served as KCCI president from 2006 to 2008 and also headed the Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a body representing traders engaged in cross-Line of Control trade between J&K and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.</p><p>He was detained on August 4, 2019, ahead of the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 and was released later that year.</p><p>Officials said he has been residing in Malaysia with his family since December 2019.</p><p>Police have alleged that despite being declared absconders, the accused continued to use social media and other platforms to disseminate “false, fabricated and provocative” content aimed at disturbing public order in J&K.</p><p>The attachment is part of New Delhi’s broader post-2019 strategy under which security agencies have increasingly targeted what the government describes as the financial, organisational and ideological ecosystem supporting separatist activities, alongside sustained operations against militant networks in J&K.</p>