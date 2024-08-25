Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K Police declares cash award for information on LeT commander

Pakistan-based terrorist Sumama alias Illyas alias Babar, a commander in the proscribed outfit LeT, is wanted by CI Kashmir in a case registered under the UAPA and IPC, a police spokesperson said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 23:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday announced cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on information about a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba militant.

Pakistan-based terrorist Sumama alias Illyas alias Babar, a commander in the proscribed outfit LeT, is wanted by CI Kashmir in a case registered under the UAPA and IPC, a police spokesperson said.

He said Babar is involved in radicalising, motivating, and recruiting potential youths this side of the border into terrorist ranks through different social media apps, including some encrypted ones.

The spokesperson said that Babar is using Kashmiris as couriers for raising and passing on funds to different groups to carry out terrorist acts in the valley.

The identity of the person who comes up with any information about the terrorist will be kept secret, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2024, 23:56 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorismLeT

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT