<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly circulating “false, fabricated and misleading content” on social media platforms.</p><p><br>The cases — FIR No. 02/2026 and FIR No. 03/2026 — were lodged at the Cyber Police Station, Srinagar, under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>.</p><p><br>Police said the action came after “credible inputs” suggested that the material in circulation was intended to create fear, incite unlawful activities and potentially fuel unrest in the Valley. </p><p><br>In a statement, the Police described the content as prima facie “distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony”, warning that deliberate misinformation poses a serious threat to peace, security and stability in the Union Territory.</p><p><br>Citizens were urged to verify information from official and credible sources before sharing it online. Further legal action will follow as warranted under law, the statement added. </p>.Protests against Khamenei's killing: Curbs continue in Kashmir. <p><br>The move comes amid heightened sensitivities in Kashmir following protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike, which prompted restrictions across the Valley and the closure of schools and colleges earlier this week. </p><p><br>Both Mehdi and Mattu took to social media to challenge the police action. Mehdi claimed his security detail had been downgraded and his Facebook account suspended, alleging attempts to silence his criticism of the administration, and asserted that such measures would not deter him from speaking out.</p><p><br>Mattu also said his security cover was withdrawn over his public remarks on the Iran attacks and accused authorities of trying to stifle dissent. </p><p><br>Police have maintained that the FIRs are focussed on curbing misinformation that could disturb peace and warned others against circulating unverified or inflammatory content. </p>