Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K Police register FIR against Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah, ex-Mayor Junaid Mattu

Police said the action came after “credible inputs” suggested that the material in circulation was intended to create fear, incite unlawful activities and potentially fuel unrest in the Valley.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 06:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us