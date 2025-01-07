<p>Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling heroin from Pakistan via a drone that dropped the contraband in the border areas of Kathua district, officials said.</p>.<p>An investigation was launched based on specific information about a drone-dropping along the J-K-Punjab border near Nagri in Kathua district, they said.</p>.<p>With the help of technical analysis and examination of CCTV footage, police arrested the first accused, identified as Jatin, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, the officials said.</p>.'Meth' tablets, heroin worth Rs 4.79 cr seized in Mizoram, 4 held.<p>On further probe, the second accused, Danish Dogra alias Sajan, a resident of Jakhbar in Kathua, was arrested as part of the forward linkage, they said.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through VoIP calls and had received the heroin for selling it to vulnerable youth for monetary gain, they added.</p>.<p>Around 150 gm of heroin was seized during the operation, the officials said. </p>