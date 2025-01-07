Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K Police seizes heroin dropped by drone from Pakistan in Kathua; 2 arrested

An investigation was launched based on specific information about a drone-dropping along the J-K-Punjab border near Nagri in Kathua district, they said.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirHeroinKathua

Follow us on :

Follow Us