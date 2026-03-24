<p>Srinagar: In a move that could potentially redraw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir'">Jammu and Kashmir</a>’s administrative map, opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para has introduced a Private Member Bill in the Legislative Assembly proposing the creation of two new divisions and 16 districts, pitching it as a structural response to governance gaps in the Union Territory (UT).</p><p>The proposed Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026 seeks to institutionalise a legislative mechanism for carving out administrative units, marking a departure from what it describes as ad-hoc executive decisions that have historically shaped the region’s administrative boundaries. </p><p>The Bill comes at a time when Jammu and Kashmir is still adjusting to the post-2019 administrative framework following the abrogation of Article 370 and its transition into a UT.</p>.NIA raids underway in Jammu & Kashmir as crackdown on terror network continues.<p>At the core of the proposal is the creation of two new administrative divisions—Chenab Division with headquarters at Doda and Pir Panjal Division with headquarters at Rajouri—which, if implemented, would end the long-standing binary of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.</p><p>The draft argues that administrative structuring in a region marked by difficult terrain, scattered populations and poor connectivity must be guided by geography, accessibility and socio-cultural cohesion rather than legacy arrangements.</p><p>The Bill also proposes the creation of 16 new districts, evenly split between Kashmir and Jammu regions. In Kashmir, the proposed districts include Tral–Awantipora, Ashmuqam-Pahalgam, Beerwah, Sopore, Handwara, Gurez, Tangdhar–Karnah and Norabad, while in Jammu, eight “Hill Districts” have been proposed, including Nowshera, Bhadarwah, Banihal, Thatri, Akhnoor, Billawar, Kotranka and Mendhar. </p><p>The emphasis, according to the draft, is on bringing governance closer to people in remote and mountainous areas who often have to travel long distances to access basic administrative services.</p><p>While the proposal is framed as an administrative reform, it carries political undertones. The demand for separate divisions for Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal has persisted for years, with leaders from these regions frequently alleging marginalisation within the existing administrative setup. Similarly, any redrawing of districts in politically sensitive areas of Kashmir could have implications for representation, resource allocation and governance priorities, making the proposal significant beyond its stated administrative intent.</p>.Kashmir reacts with grief, anger to Kabul hospital strike during Ramadan.<p>Notably, the Bill attempts to introduce a structured and transparent process for such reorganisation. It mandates consultation with District Development Councils, invites public objections and suggestions before final notifications, and requires that reasons for any changes be placed before the Assembly. It also empowers the government to create or reorganise sub-divisions and tehsils based on population, terrain and accessibility.</p><p>According to the Financial Memorandum, the Bill does not entail any immediate financial burden, describing itself as an enabling framework. However, the eventual creation of new administrative units would require investments in infrastructure, staffing and logistics, which could translate into significant expenditure over time.</p><p>Private Member Bills rarely become law, particularly in a UT where key administrative powers remain with the Centre. However, the introduction of this legislation is politically significant as it reflects an attempt by an elected representative to reclaim legislative space in shaping governance structures—an area that has largely remained under executive control in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.</p><p>Whether the government engages with the proposal or allows it to lapse could serve as an indicator of the Assembly’s evolving role in influencing structural and administrative decisions in the UT.</p>