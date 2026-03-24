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J&K Reorganisation 2.0? Private bill seeks two new divisions, 16 districts

The proposed Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026 seeks to institutionalise a legislative mechanism for carving out administrative units.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 05:32 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPDPPrivate Billunion territory

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