J&K sees 59% uptick in foreign tourists arrivals this year

After a prolonged hiatus, foreign tourist arrivals to Kashmir have seen a surge, with negative travel advisories imposed by some western countries expected to be removed soon.
This was stated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while addressing the Independence Day gathering at the highly fortified Bakshi Stadium, here.
“This year so far 1.27 crore tourists, including foreigners, have visited J&K. The figure includes a significant number of foreigners as well. There is a 59% increase in foreign tourist arrivals this year compared to 2022,” he said and added he was sure that negative travel advisories imposed on J&K by some countries will be lifted shortly.
The L-G said that the successful G-20 summit held in Srinagar earlier this year helped to give J&K a global push. “The participants of 27 countries in the G-20 tourism working group meeting left with a positive message. J&K is being recognized as a place of peace and nature’s beauty,” Sinha said.
He said this year’s Amarnath Yatra didn’t not only attract devotees across the country but foreign pilgrims as well.
The sharp increase of foreign tourists in Kashmir indicates a growing attraction towards the valley as a preferred destination among international travelers.
Tourism stakeholders believe that the improved security situation and stability in the region have been instrumental in boosting confidence among foreigners.
Kashmir was one of the favourite destinations of foreign tourists in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. With the start of the insurgency, the numbers fell drastically. And now with peace returning to the Valley, foreign tourists are yet again flocking to ‘Paradise on Earth.’