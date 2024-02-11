J&K sets target to surpass last year’s tourist arrivals in 2024

With the promise of peace and tranquility prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, the yearning to surpass the record of 2.11 crore tourist arrivals from the previous year has ignited a spirit of fervor amongst locals and authorities alike.



With renewed efforts in infrastructure development, hospitality, tourism promotion campaigns, and safety measures, the region has blossomed into a haven for adventure seekers, nature enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados.



From the majestic Dal Lake in Srinagar to the serene valleys of Gulmarg and the spiritual aura of Mata Vaishno Devi, each corner of the Union Territory beckons travelers with its unique charm and allure.



The pristine natural beauty, diverse cultural heritage, and unique experiences offered by Kashmir have further contributed to its serenity. The enchanting hill stations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg provide breathtaking views, adventure sports, and opportunities for trekking, skiing, and mountaineering.



J&K Commissioner Secretary for Tourism, Yasha Mudgal says many offbeat destinations are ready to host domestic as well as foreign tourists this year.



She said the focus will be to bring more foreign tourists to J&K this year and for that many events are on cards.



“We will be taking the tour operators, travel agents and other stakeholders on foreign tours for international tourism promotion campaigns at global level,” Mudgal said and added the focus is to breach last year’s 2.11 crore tourist arrival figure.

