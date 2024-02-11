J&K sets target to surpass last year’s tourist arrivals in 2024

With the promise of peace and tranquility prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, the yearning to surpass the record of 2.11 crore tourist arrivals from the previous year has ignited a spirit of fervor amongst locals and authorities alike.
With renewed efforts in infrastructure development, hospitality, tourism promotion campaigns, and safety measures, the region has blossomed into a haven for adventure seekers, nature enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados.
From the majestic Dal Lake in Srinagar to the serene valleys of Gulmarg and the spiritual aura of Mata Vaishno Devi, each corner of the Union Territory beckons travelers with its unique charm and allure.
The pristine natural beauty, diverse cultural heritage, and unique experiences offered by Kashmir have further contributed to its serenity. The enchanting hill stations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg provide breathtaking views, adventure sports, and opportunities for trekking, skiing, and mountaineering.
J&K Commissioner Secretary for Tourism, Yasha Mudgal says many offbeat destinations are ready to host domestic as well as foreign tourists this year.
She said the focus will be to bring more foreign tourists to J&K this year and for that many events are on cards.
“We will be taking the tour operators, travel agents and other stakeholders on foreign tours for international tourism promotion campaigns at global level,” Mudgal said and added the focus is to breach last year’s 2.11 crore tourist arrival figure.
Among the 2.11 crore tourists, nearly one crore were pilgrims tourists to the shrine of Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta Hills of Katra town in the Reasi district while over 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.
There were also 55 thousand foreigners who visited Kashmir in 2023 and the focus of the authorities is to take the number beyond one lakh in 2024. In 2022 only 4028 foreign tourists had visited Kashmir.
The successful conduct of the G20 Tourism Working group meeting in May 2023 in Srinagar proved to be a game changer to bring back foreign tourists to Kashmir.
A tourism department official said to attract more foreign tourists to Kashmir, focus is being given to promote offbeat tourist destinations. “Similarly border tourism lures foreigners and we are working to upgrade infrastructure at such places,” he said.
The revival of tourism has not only brought joy to the hearts of locals but also economic prosperity. It has stimulated the hospitality sector, creating employment opportunities for thousands. The tourism revival has also promoted small-scale businesses, such as handicrafts, local cuisine, and transportation services, contributing to the overall development of the region.
The expectation of tourism players has not been limited to breach 2.11 crore mark arrivals this year, but have soared beyond. They want to mark a historic milestone in their journey towards becoming a beacon of tourism in the Himalayas.
Kashmir was a tourist's paradise during the 1970s and 1980s with both domestic and foreigners thronging the Valley in large numbers. However, tourism suffered a huge setback after the eruption of militancy in 1989.