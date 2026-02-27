Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K students' body seek Andhra Pradesh CM's intervention over alleged harassment at Kurnool nursing college

In its letter, the Association stated that around two dozen Kashmiri students pursuing BSc Nursing at the Government College of Medical Nursing, Kurnool, have raised serious complaints.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us