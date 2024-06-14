J&K terror attack: Massive searches continue to hunt down terrorists; DGP meets top army officer in Jammu

Jammu: The search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir to track down and neutralise terrorists after the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims entered the fifth day on Thursday, officials said, as Director General of Police R R Swain met a top army officer here to discuss the ongoing action.

Over the past few days, terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and leaving seven security personnel and others injured.

The DGP, along with Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Jammu zone additional director general of police Anand Jain, visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and interacted with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the army said.