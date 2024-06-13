J&K terror attacks: PM Modi chairs review meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has chaired a review of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with NSA and other officials after the region was hit with back-to-back terror attacks.
PM was given a full overview of the security-related situation in J&K and was apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken. PM asked them to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities, ANI reported citing GoI sources.
Jammu witnessed back-to-back terror attacks this week, posing new security concerns in the region. Terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims on Sunday, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge in Reasi, killing nine and injuring 41. Two days later, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in Doda, injuring six security personnel.
In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday but a CRPF jawan lost his life in the operation.
With PTI input
Published 13 June 2024, 10:29 IST