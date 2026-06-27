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J&K: Two drug peddlers booked under PIT-NDPS Act, woman among 7 arrested in Jammu

Three drug peddlers were arrested in Doda, two in Rajouri and one each in Samba and Reasi following the recovery of small quantities of heroin from their possession.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirCrimeDrugsNDPS

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