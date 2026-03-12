JKCA scam: Non-bailable warrant against Farooq Abdullah recalled post assassination attempt

<p>Srinagar: A local court on Thursday recalled a non-bailable warrant hours after issuing it against former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/god-saved-me-farooq-abdullah-escapes-assassination-attempt-raises-concerns-over-security-arrangements-3929367">Farooq Abdullah</a> in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case, considering his condition following a murderous attack a day before.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Tabassum had issued a non-bailable warrant as Abdullah failed to appear in court either in person or online.</p><p>However, Abdullah's counsel, Ishtiyaq Khan, moved an application seeking the recall of the warrant as medical consultants of the former chief minister had advised him against any travel after the life-threatening attack on him at Jammu last night.</p><p>"While the Applicant survived the attempt, the physical and psychological after-shock has severely exacerbated his pre-existing medical conditions, including fluctuating blood pressure and cardiac distress," the counsel said in the application.</p>.Farooq Abdullah, J&K Deputy CM escape unhurt in attack by gunman in Jammu; accused held.<p>Khan said consequent to the attack, Abdullah has been placed under strict clinical observation and "Restricted Security Protocol."</p><p>"His medical consultants have strictly prohibited any travel, particularly air or road travel between Jammu and Srinagar, as the same would pose a grave risk to his life and health. That in light of these insurmountable circumstances, the applicant was unable to cause his appearance before this Hon'ble Court today," he added.</p><p>The court had earlier rejected Abdullah's application for exemption from personal appearance.</p><p>The court also rejected an exemption application of another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, and ordered a non-bailable warrant against him too.</p><p>The matter has been posted for March 30.</p>