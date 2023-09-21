JKPS officer arrested on ‘corruption’ charges

A Jammu Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer, who was attached by the department in March after ‘some allegations of professional misconduct’ against him, was formally arrested on alleged corruption charges on Thursday.

Sources said a police team searched the uptown Sanat Nagar residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq, a 2015 KPS officer, on Tuesday. “Some documents and a laptop, besides other electronic devices were seized and the officer was questioned in a case,” they said.

On Thursday, the DSP was formally arrested under FIR no 149 0f 2023 under section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of Indian penal Code and 7, 7 A corruption Act at Nowgam Police Station and further investigation has been set into motion.