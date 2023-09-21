JKPS officer arrested on ‘corruption’ charges

A Jammu Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer, who was attached by the department in March after ‘some allegations of professional misconduct’ against him, was formally arrested on alleged corruption charges on Thursday.
Sources said a police team searched the uptown Sanat Nagar residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq, a 2015 KPS officer, on Tuesday. “Some documents and a laptop, besides other electronic devices were seized and the officer was questioned in a case,” they said.
On Thursday, the DSP was formally arrested under FIR no 149 0f 2023 under section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of Indian penal Code and 7, 7 A corruption Act at Nowgam Police Station and further investigation has been set into motion.
In March, the officer was attached by J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh after allegations of “professional misconduct.” However, there was no word from the police department on the enquiry since then.
The officer has always remained engulfed in controversies in his eight-year career in J&K police. In December 2016, he courted a controversy after a video clip emerged of him removing the tinted film from Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Professor Khurshid Andrabi’s vehicle.
While many criticized him for his actions, the officer maintained that he was just doing his duty. Mushtaq had also reportedly stopped a cavalcade of Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, when he was posted as DSP Traffic in Srinagar in 2020.