J&K's GSDP doubles after Article 370 abrogation

While replying to debate on J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Parliament on December 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Before the abrogation of Article 370, the GSDP was Rs 1 lakh crore, which has doubled in just four years to Rs 2,27,927 Cr today.”

“After the removal of Article 370, terrorism reduced in Kashmir due to which a good atmosphere has been created there and huge development is taking place there,” he said.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 of the Union Territory, J&K’s GSDP is likely to double in the next five years with an emphasis on industries, agriculture, horticulture, tourism and the service sectors.

“The economy of Jammu and Kashmir grew faster than the national average in recent years," said the report released earlier this year. World class national highways, expressways, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, ring roads are coming up, while Jammu and Kashmir's rail link is expected to be connected to the national network during 2023 and airports are also being upgraded, according to the report.

As J&K is an agrarian economy with more than half the workforce engaged in agricultural activities, the government is making every effort to turn the sector around by making investments in various vital areas, based on the recommendations of the Dr Mangla Rai Committee, which will double the contribution to GSDP resulting in doubling the farmers income, the report adds.