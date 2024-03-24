J&K's lithium reserves will be 'plundered', 'gifted' to companies by BJP govt: Mehbooba

The former chief minister also said that the "nexus between BJP and crony capitalists" explained why the Centre was not taking note of legitimate demands of Ladakhi people for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"Now that the nexus between BJP & crony capitalists stands exposed it offers the perfect explanation why GOI continues to ignore the legitimate demands of Ladakhis. Disturbing visuals of a frail Sonam Wangchuk too have not evoked a shred of empathy or concern," she said.

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike in support of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory of Ladakh.