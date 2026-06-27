Karan Singh invokes Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘ray of hope’ for Kashmir, demands restoration of J&K statehood

<p>Srinagar: As debates over religious polarisation continue across the country, veteran statesman Karan Singh on Saturday invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s description of Kashmir as a “ray of hope” during Partition and urged the Valley to preserve its tradition of communal harmony.</p><p>Singh, the last Sadr-e-Riyasat (President of State) of the erstwhile state of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, also renewed his demand for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, urging the Centre to honour its repeated commitment to reverse the downgrade of the former state after the abrogation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/article-370">Article 370</a> in 2019.</p><p>Addressing the ‘Rishiwar’ Interfaith Dialogue at the SKICC, Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh, who signed the Instrument of Accession that brought the princely state of J&K into the Indian Union in 1947, described Kashmir as the “crown of India”.</p><p>He said the Valley had, for centuries, remained a meeting point of different faiths, philosophies and cultures, making it a unique symbol of India’s pluralistic civilisation.</p><p>Calling interfaith dialogue essential for fostering understanding among different religious communities, Singh said its objective was not to establish the superiority of one religion over another “but to promote mutual respect, trust and appreciation.”</p><p>“This is not Shastrarth. Every religion has its own philosophy and values. The objective is to understand each other and strengthen harmony,” he said.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir outsourcing row revives debate over jobs, transparency in govt recruitment.<p>Quoting the Rig Vedic verse Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti (Truth is one, though expressed in different ways), he said different religions may follow different paths but ultimately lead to the same Divine.</p><p>Reflecting on Kashmir’s rich spiritual heritage, he said the Valley had witnessed the evolution of Vedic traditions, Buddhism, Kashmir Shaivism, the teachings of Lal Ded and the arrival of Sufi saints.</p><p>“The world needs love, not hatred. We may belong to different religions and speak different languages, but first and foremost, we are human beings,” he said.</p><p>Recalling Gandhi’s visit to Kashmir in 1947 amid the communal bloodshed accompanying Partition, Singh said the Mahatma had remarked that if there was any “ray of light and hope” visible, it was in Kashmir.</p><p>The veteran leader also strongly advocated the promotion of Urdu.</p><p>“Urdu is not a foreign language. It should be preserved, promoted and used wherever possible,” he said.</p><p>Concluding his address, Singh expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir would continue to serve as a beacon of interfaith harmony, cultural pluralism and national unity, saying the Valley’s centuries-old ethos remained as relevant today as it was when Gandhi called it India’s “ray of hope”.</p>