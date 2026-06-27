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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Karan Singh invokes Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘ray of hope’ for Kashmir, demands restoration of J&K statehood

Addressing the ‘Rishiwar’ Interfaith Dialogue at the SKICC, Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh described Kashmir as the 'Crown of India'.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirKashmirKaran Singh

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